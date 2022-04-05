AOC’s dual gas monitor arm is made for tidying your desk at 25% off, now $60 (First discount)

Amazon is offering the AOC Dual Gas Strut Monitor Arm for $59.99 shipped. Normally $80, this 25% discount marks not only the first price drop that we’ve seen, but also a new all-time low. This mount supports up to two 27-inch displays with VESA 75×75 or 100×100 patterns, though if you have a display larger than 27-inches but lighter than 19.8 pounds, then it’ll work just fine. You’ll find both a C-clamp and grommet mount option available as well depending on what your desk requires. Plus, the gas struts feature adjustable tension so you can make it properly support whatever display you put on it. Plus, it fully supports tilt from -45 to +60 degree tilt as well as -90 to +90 degree swivel and a 360 degree pivot. Keep reading for more.

You could ditch the AOC namesake and instead pick up this dual monitor arm which is available for $48.50 at Amazon, saving an additional $11.50 from today’s lead deal. However, picking up a single monitor arm is the ticket to even larger savings, as this model from North Bayou is only $33. Either way you go, adding a monitor arm to your desk is a great way to tidy things up as stands often take up quite a bit of space.

Looking for other ways to step up your home office game? Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro is a fantastic computer to run your desk. I recently switched to it from my beefy 16-inch MacBook Pro and found it to have quite a bit of power for the tiny 14-inch form factor. Right now you can save $200 from the normal going rate, making the entry-level option just $1,799, so be sure to give that a look if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

AOC Dual Monitor Arm features:

Supports up to two 27” monitors: Reduce back, neck and eye strain with optimal monitor positions and encourage proper seating postures. AOC AD110D0 supports dual monitors for up to 27″ on each arm.

VESA compatible: Simply attach any VESA compatible (75×75 or 100×100 mm) monitors (within size and weight support) for a more streamlined desktop that adjusts to how you work best.

Space saving: AOC AD110D0 monitor arm comes with both C-clamp mount and grommet mount options. AD110D0 offers a minimal desk footprint, saving precious desk space for a more streamlined desk top.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!