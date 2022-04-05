Take Apple’s new M1 Pro chip for a spin with $200 off latest 14-inch MacBook Pro

Blair Altland -
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Save now $200 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/512GB at $1,799 shipped. Marking the second-best price to date, this is $200 off the usual $1,999 going rate and still delivering one of the first notable price cuts on the latest machine overall. It has only sold for less once in the past, for comparison.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If you don’t think you’ll need all of the power offered by the M1 Pro model above, you can cash-in on some other Apple Silicon machines. Right now, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is down to $1,249 and delivering plenty of extra savings compared to the lead deal. While it won’t have as much power as the lead deal, this one delivers quite a bit of performance alongside a more affordable starting price.

All of this week’s other best deals are up for grabs over in our Apple guide. We’re tracking the best pricing of the year across Apple gear both old and new, with the latest AirPods Pro sitting at $175 to go alongside 1-day discounts on Apple Watch SE at $49 off.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever
  • Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance
  • Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple now selling M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros via official ...
Apple’s prev-gen. 2020 Intel MacBook Pro now $579 off...
Best of 9to5Toys: Refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Wa...
This 6-in-1 USB-C hub packs SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, USB-A,...
Apple’s latest iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folios see...
Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen....
HP Chromebase AiO returns to all-time low at $160 off w...
Load more...
Show More Comments