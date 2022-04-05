ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch portable gaming monitor features G-SYNC and 144Hz for $329

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz USB-C/micro HDMI Portable Gaming Monitor for $329 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $389 to $399, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to upgrade your on-the-go gaming setup, this monitor requires nothing more than a USB-C port to function, and even has a built-in 7800mAh battery for up to three hours of 144Hz gaming without additional power. It’s compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC for a tear-free experience and has a 1080p resolution. Plus, there’s a built-in fold-out kickstand that supports multiple viewing positions in both landscape and portrait, making it a solid display option for both gaming and productivity workflows. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 144Hz refresh rates or NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, then you can save some additional cash when opting for the Lepow 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz portable monitor instead. It still uses USB-C or micro HDMI for its input, but ditches the built-in battery as it isn’t required for the display to run at 60Hz. However, coming in at $170, this portable screen is perfect to use as a backup or whenever you’re on-the-go and need extra real estate for windows while working.

When you get home to your primary setup, be sure it’s nice, neat, and tidy by picking up AOC’s dual monitor arm while it’s on sale for the first time at 25% off. Normally going for $80, it’s down to $60 right now and delivers a premium experience with support for up to two 27-inch or 19.8-pound displays.

ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor features:

15.6ʺ FHD portable IPS gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences

Fold-out kickstand supports multiple viewing positions in both landscape and portrait orientation

Built-in high-capacity 7800 mAh battery for up to three hours of use at 144Hz, with a quick-charge feature for up to two hours of use after a one hour charge

