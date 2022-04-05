Chefman’s Electric Panini Press Grill hits the lowest price in over a year via Amazon at $23.50

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker for $23.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and an affordable way to bring a nice panini press home for the spring. It’s not easy to get that pressed warm sandwich experience without something like this and Chefman’s can also open all the way to double as a sort of indoor grill or griddle. Non-stick coated grill plates are joined by a removable drip tray for easy clean-ups alongside a large enough closed cooking space for two sandwiches at the same time. More details below.

While already among the most affordable options out there right now with its capacity, you could opt for a more manual solution with this $17 Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press. Or, take a look at this Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill Machine for $13 Prime shipped and call it a day.

Looking for something more substantial in the alternative cooker category? Yesterday we spotted a solid Amazon renewed price on the Ninja Foodi Pro 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer. Now at least $80 off the going rate on a new model, this is a notable opportunity to score one for well under the going rate. hit up our home goods guide for additional kitchen and cooking gear, household essentials, and more.

Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill features:

HUNGRY FOR A SANDWICH? With just the push of a button, this Grill-Panini Press Combo can be used to press your custom sandwich or open at 180 degrees for grilling burgers, steaks, veggies and anything else you’re craving quickly and easily! Use it as a panini press for perfectly crisped bread- no cooking spray required.

ADJUSTABLE FOR ANY OCCASION: Floating hinge adjusts to accommodate any size sandwich – thick or thin. Closed cooking surface of 5.5” x 8.75” is ideal for two sandwiches, while lay-flat surface of 10” x 8.75” can accommodate a variety of food. Great for a quick meal, summer party or a family event.

