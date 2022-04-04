Land an Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi Pro 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $100 (Reg. $180 new)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi FD302 Pro 6.5-quart 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped in renewed condition. Backed by the 90-day Amazon renewed guarantee, it has been “professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.” This model is regularly $200, more recently in the $180 range, and now on sale for $150 in new condition. Today’s offer knocks an additional $50 off that and marks the lowest price we can find for any comparable all-in-one Ninja air fryer like this. It ships with a 6.5-quart cooking pot as well as the 4.6-quart air frying basket with 11 programmable cooking functions including pressure cook, air fry/air crisp, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, sous vide, and keep warm. It also comes with the stainless steel nesting broil rack. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the Ninja branding here, take a look at the Chefman Digital Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven. Available in 6.3 and 8 quart size options starting from $95 in new condition, it delivers much of the same feature set with added spit roasting action. Just don’t expect to get the Ninja look and as many program options via its touch screen control panel.

While it doesn’t bring the pressure cooking options to the table, this morning also saw Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven with dual cooking racks at up to $100 off the going rate. It does, however, offer a larger oven-like environment that can support a pair of 12-inch pizzas, for example, and you can get a closer look at the rest of the feature set right here. Then head over to our home goods hub for more.

Ninja Foodi Pro 6.5-quart 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

The PRO pressure cooker that crisps. 11 programmable cooking functions provide endless recipe options inside the nonstick 6.5-qt cooking pot and 4.6-qt Cook & Crisp Plate. TenderCrisp Technology lets you pressure cook then air fry finish. Manages the temperature of the unit’s bottom heating element to precisely cook food and make your favorite pressure cooker meals. Precision cooking brings the ability to sous vide to your Foodi unit. Stainless steel rack lets you steam, broil, or add a layer of capacity to create full meals. Easily stores inside cooking pot.

