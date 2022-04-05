Be ready with Coleman’s Mini First Aid Kit Tin, now matching lowest price in years at $5

Amazon is now offering the Coleman All Purpose Mini First Aid Kit at $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $7 and $8.50, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and nearly 30% below the best Walmart listing. This 27-piece tin is small enough to throw in a purse, backpack, the trunk of your car, or just about anywhere else you might need to be at the ready. As folks head into the woods and on spring/summer adventures, it is always a good idea to have a first aid kit of some kind available. It includes latex-free bandages, antibiotic ointment, and antiseptic wipes as well as safety pins, sting relief wipes, razor blade, butterfly bandages, spot bandages, and knuckle bandages in a crush-proof tin. More details below.

While you won’t get the robust tin case, this First Aid Only 13-piece kit comes in at just over $2.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. Also not quite as extensive, if you’re just looking for something quick and easy you can tack onto your next Amazon order, this one is less than a single overpriced latte right now.

Another notable addition to your outdoor EDC or adventure kit this year comes by way of Gerber’s Armbar Slim Pocket Knife Multitool. The onyx colorway is now at a new Amazon all-time with the orange variant coming very close to one. You’ll also find some other pocket tools and knives on sale starting from just over $4 Prime shipped right now to ensure you’re ready to go.

Coleman All Purpose Mini First Aid Kit features:

One Coleman 27-Piece All Purpose Mini First Aid Kit

Small first aid kit contains common first aid supplies including latex free bandages, antibiotic ointment and antiseptic wipes

Travel first aid kit also includes safety pins, sting relief wipes, razor blade, butterfly bandages, spot bandages and knuckle bandages

First aid kit supplies come in a reusable, crush-proof tin to protect the supplies

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!