Gerber’s Onyx Armbar Slim Pocket Knife Multitool hits Amazon low at under $25

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multitool for $24.80 in Onyx silver or $24.60 in Burnt Orange. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $32 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the Onyx model and within $2 on the orange variant. Both of today’s offers are a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest we can find as well. A notable option for your EDC or to pack for your upcoming adventures, the Armbar multitool features a bottle opener, key ring, and a 2.5-inch plain edge blade with a limited lifetime warranty in tow. The fold-up design makes it easy to stop and is complemented by a pair of large tool tabs with thumb access points alongside the 2-inch extension bit driver to get into hard-to-reach areas. More deals and details below. 

Gerber Armbar Slim Drive features:

The Armbar Slim Drive takes a minimalist approach while giving you the tools to help you with what you do the most: cutting, driving, and opening a beer. What more could you need in an ultra thin profile?  A 2-1/2”  long driver with two-sided ¼” bit has the reach to tighten that fastener without busting your knuckles. Not to mention the easy one-hand access to the 2-1/2” frame lock blade that can rip through anything you put in front of it.

