CRAFTSMAN’s V20 14-foot cordless electric pole saw falls to $129 shipped (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN V20 14-foot Cordless Pole Saw for $129 shipped. Down from $169, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen so far this year and is the second-lowest price all-time. Designed to give you up to a 14 foot reach with the included extension pole, this saw is great for trimming tall trees without the need of a ladder. It comes with a 4Ah battery for extended runtime and even has an angled head and blade for precise cutting. On top of that, CRAFTSMAN includes a 3-year warranty to ensure you’re covered for the next few seasons. Keep reading for more.

Of course, those on tighter budgets can always check out the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Corded Pole Saw for $80 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite the same as today’s lead deal, since it has to be plugged in and can’t reach 14 feet out, but at a fraction of the cost it’s still worth considering.

Don’t forget about the massive Greenworks and Sun Joe mower sale going on at Woot right now. We covered it in yesterday’s New Green Deals roundup, detailing all the ways you can ditch gas and oil from your lawn care routine this spring and summer. Plus, be sure to swing by today’s New Green Deals, which shows you how to save on Segway’s high-end dirt e-bike that’s on sale for the first time so far this year at $100 off.

High capacity 4.0 Ah battery pack allows for extended runtime

Up to 14 foot reach** with extension pole

Angled head and blade for cutting precision

