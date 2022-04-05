TP-Link brings first video doorbell alongside a new outdoor security camera to its Kasa lineup

TP-Link just released its first video doorbell alongside a new outdoor security camera under the Kasa lineup of smart home devices. These new smart cameras will work seamlessly within the existing Kasa smart home ecosystem while adding additional security to your home.

First announced in January 2021, the Kasa Smart Doorbell is now available for you to purchase. The camera records video in 2K resolution to clearly capture whoever stops by your home. Connected to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, you can view what the doorbell sees through the Kasa app anytime, anywhere. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. Capturing a 160-degree field of view, you will be able to set monitoring zones so you don’t get notifications about cars driving down your street. There is also two-way audio so you can communicate with whoever is at your door. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell. The IP64 rating means this doorbell can take pretty much any weather scenario.

The doorbell connects to the existing wiring your old doorbell used, but will only work with the included wireless chime. A 16-24V AC, 10VA transformer is required for this video doorbell to function. Video can be recorded locally to a microSD card (up to 128GB in size) or you can subscribe to the Kasa Care plan for cloud storage.

Kasa 2K Outdoor Secruity Camera

You will find that some of the specifications for this outdoor security camera are similar to those found in the video doorbell. This cameras sensor records in 2K resolution and can save the video to a microSD card (up to 256GB) or the cloud with the subscription. Dual integrated spotlights can light up when motion is detected and allow for full-color night vision up to 98 feet away. The starlight sensor allows low-light scenes to remain crisp and clear. Powered over a 10-foot USB cable and connected to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, you will be able to see the video feed from anywhere using the Kasa app. You will also have access to two-way communication, just like the doorbell. Have an intruder trying to break in? Use the siren to scare them off. Also, like the doorbell, this camera features person detection and monitoring zones.

Smart Integrations

Both the video doorbell and outdoor security camera are fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If your device supports it, like an Alexa Show or Chromecast, you can even have the live video playback on your screen.

Within the Kasa app, you can set up custom actions when the cameras detect motion or the doorbell is rung. Have the security camera in your backyard and it detects motion at night? Trigger your other Kasa lights inside to turn on to scare away potential wannabe intruders.

Pricing

You can pick up both the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell and Smart Outdoor Security Camera today from Amazon.

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell (KD110) – $59.99 shipped

Kasa Smart Outdoor Security Camera (KS420WS) – $59.99 shipped

9to5Toys’ Take:

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell is a great addition to the Kasa Smart lineup of smart home products. Video doorbells are slowly becoming the norm, and the benefits they provide are great. The ability to record to a microSD card is great for data privacy. Other solutions either have a limited local storage option or none at all. The outdoor security camera is also a nice upgrade. Having devices within the same ecosystem is a very powerful thing. These additions are strengthening the Kasa lineup and are a compelling offer.

