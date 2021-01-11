Today, TP-Link is expanding its stable of Kasa smart home gear with a collection of new releases headlined by its very first video doorbell. Plus, there’s also a new motion-activated dimmer switch, Pan Tilt camera, and more on the way for Alexa and Assistant users to bring into their setups. Head below for a closer look at everything on the horizon from TP-Link.

TP-Link unveils first Kasa smart video doorbell

Headlining all of TP-Link’s latest additions to its Kasa lineup is the brand’s first-ever smart video doorbell. We’ve seen cameras from the company in the past, but this will be the first time it focuses on the front door. The new TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell delivers 1080p video feeds to Alexa and Assistant devices, as well as person detection alerts and the option to store footage on a microSD card.

TP-Link is also taking CES as a chance to debut a series of other new smart cameras for those in the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems. We’re getting a new pan and tilt camera equipped with 2K recording and a microSD card slot on top of a new outdoor camera with a similar sensor, but with IP65 weatherproofing.

Security isn’t the only focus from the new TP-Link Kasa unveils today, as the brand is also returning to its bread and butter for a collection of new switches, smart plugs, and other more conventional smart home accessories. All of the new releases, just like the cameras, will be compatible with Alexa and Assistant, as well as smartphones.

The most notable of these is the upcoming Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch that combines its popular in-wall light switch with added sensors to detect movement. There’s also a built-in ambient light sensor to automatically turn the lights on as the sunsets and configure other custom automations.

That’s on top of a new version of its popular outdoor smart plug that debuts with a single-port design and longer range Wi-Fi connectivity. There’s a built-in power amplifier here as well as IP64 weatherproofing. Another one of the new additions to the Kasa lineup includes a refreshed 3-way dimmer switch.

As of now, prices on the entire lineup of new TP-Link Kasa devices have yet to be announced. There’s also no official release date either. But we can expect to see the entire batch of new releases, including the TP-Link Video Doorbell, released throughout the coming months and further into 2021.

Source: TP-Link

