Apple discounts popular video game-inspired movies to $10 alongside latest $1 HD rental

Halfway through the work week, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular video game-inspired titles to $10 each. Packed with some fan-favorites released over the past few years like Sonic and Free Guy to classics of Scott Pilgram and Tron, there are a collection of different movies up for grabs ahead of this Friday’s Sonic 2 theatrical release. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $10 video game movie sale

This week’s Apple movie sale is putting video games in the spotlight, dropping the prices of a collection of titles to $10 each. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Spencer. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama flick starring Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, and Jack Farthing.

