COSORI’s best-selling 5.8-qt. Air Fryer Oven Combo now down at $90 for today only

For today only, Woot is offering a solid price drop on one of the most popular dedicated air fryers out there. You can now score the 5.8-quart COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $120, today’s deal is matching the 2021 holiday price and the lowest price we have tracked since a brief $85 offer last summer. This model is also the best-selling air fryer on Amazon. Its 5.8-quart capacity sits right in the sweet spot for most folks – it’s not too oversized that it takes up the entire countertop but also large enough to handle cooking an entire meal. It sports 13 one-touch cooking programs, can carry a whole 5-pound chicken, and features removable, dishwasher-safe baskets for simple clean-ups. More details below.

If the best-seller status on the 5.8-quart COSORI model isn’t swaying you, take a look at the 4.2-quart Ultrean Air Fryer. This one currently sells for $56 shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and is actually quite a popular option itself. It’s not quite as modern or as spacious, but it will certainly crisp up the fries much the same.

For a more all-in-one solution, take a look at Ninja’s latest Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker air fryer. This one has 14 cooking modes including air frying, pressure cooking, broiling, baking, sous vide, and a steaming feature. Now $130 off the going rate at Amazon where it is matching the all-time low there, you can get a closer look at the pricing and specs in yesterday’s coverage.

COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo features:

STRESS-FREE COOKING: Meet the Pro 5.8-Quart Air Fryer, the highly-efficient tool that brings healthier fried flavors to your countertop.

PERFECT RESULT: An NTC sensor sends accurate information to the air fryer, which automatically adjusts temperatures to keep fluctuations under 5°F for evenly cooked meals.

ONE-TOUCH COOKING: Choose from 13 convenient cooking functions with a single touch, each finely tuned by COSORI chefs to product the tastiest results. You can also choose your preferred temperature and time for your personal recipes.

