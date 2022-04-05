Ninja’s latest Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker air fryer matching Amazon low at $150 ($130 off)

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart dual layer Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is $130 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Only once have we seen it go for less and that was during a limited promotion at Kohl’s where it is now listed at $200, much like the current sale price over at Best Buy. Among the latest model multi-cookers from Ninja, it delivers that one-pot solution with 14 different cooking modes including air frying, pressure cooking, broiling, baking, a sous vide option, and a notable steaming feature. It also stands out from some of the competition with a multi-layer setup so you can cook two racks of food simultaneously. More details below.

But if it’s just a more traditional multi-cooker solution you’re after, it’s hard to go wrong with the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1. Among the models that started the one-pot meal craze, this one brings 13 customizable smart programs to your arsenal for $79 shipped. Just don’t expect to get the dedicated steam cooking, built-in air frying action, or particularly modern design you’ll find on the Ninja OL501 Foodi above.

Then go dive into our home goods deal hub where the cooking deals are really starting to heat up this week including everything from juicers and grills to a new all-time low on KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Blender. Just be sure to also scope out this morning’s offer on Chefman’s Electric Panini Press Grill, which is now at the lowest price we have tracked in over a year on Amazon at $23.50 Prime shipped.

More on the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer:

NINJA FOODI PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL501 in dry mode only).

REVERSIBLE RACK: Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!