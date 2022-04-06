iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer sees limited time price drop via Amazon at $17

Amazon is now offering its iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal so you’ll want to act fast as it will only be around for another 10 hours or until it sells out. Regularly $30 direct and currently on sale at the $20 we usually see it go for from Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is another 15% off that listing, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is a battery-powered thermometer that can take temperature without any physical contact via its infrared tri-point sensor. The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer “collects more than 100 data points per second…ensuring maximum accuracy every time” with readouts it via its on-board LED screen and quiet vibration alerts. More details below.

You could with this no-touch model from a lesser-known brand on Amazon and save a couple bucks more. But it doesn’t look nearly as modern to me with a far less elegant design and isn’t half as popular as the iHealth model above.

iHealth Thermometer PT3 features:

iHealth Thermometer PT3 is a non-contact infrared forehead thermometer that displays body temperature readings within 1 second. With a built-in distance sensor and environmental sensor, our infrared digital thermometer reduces the chance of invalid measurements and makes adjustments for accurate readings.

