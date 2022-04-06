Original Tamagotchi virtual pets now 30% off at Amazon from $13, more collectibles from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 48% off Tamagotchis, action figures, and collectibles from $7.50. You can now land an Original Tamagotchi virtual pet from $13.08 in various designs from candy swirl and pink glitter to leopard print, sunset, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, you’re looking at 30% in savings and a great time to score a new pet for your keychain or just to spark some nostalgia. The “Original” models on tap today are reissues of the Tamagotchis that released back in 1997 with wild, retro-inspired colroways. The same mini virtual pet experience you remember is in place here as well: “Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with it, give it medicine, check its health and discipline your Tamagotchi if he bothers you when he’s happy, fed and all cleaned up.” More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Amazon collectibles and action figure sale right here. The deals starting from under $7.50 Prime shipped and include Space Jam toys as well as Heroes of Goo, PAC-MAN collectibles, and more. Everything is neatly organized on this landing page for you.

Be sure to check out the new Toy Story x Tamagotchi models that are now available for pre-order ahead of this year’s Lightyear film release. Then go dive into Disney’s official spring toy sale for deals starting from $15 on a range of options from your favorite Magic Kingdom franchises including some Mickey and Minnie Easter bunny plushies and much more.

Original Tamagotchi features:

The Original Tamagotchi Digital Pet You Loved In 1997 Is Back With The Original Generation 2 Programming! Raise Your Tamagotchi From Egg To Child To Adult And How You Take Care Of It Will Decide Which Of The 7 Adults You’Ll Get

Feed It, Turn Lights On/Off, Play With It, Give It Medicine, Flush After It’S Used The Bathroom, Check It’S Health And Discipline Your Tamagotchi If He Bothers You When He’S Happy, Fed And All Cleaned Up

Includes Number Game Where You Have To Guess Whether The Next Number Will Be Higher Or Lower

