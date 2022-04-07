AOC’s new AGON PRO 24-inch 1080p monitor sports 360Hz VRR, Reflex Analyzer, more

Today, AOC is introducing the first product in its AGON PRO category of monitors with the AG254FG, a 1080p 360Hz display that’s made with professionals in mind. It uses a Fast IPS panel and features a 1ms GtG response with with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and the brand’s Reflex Latency Analyzer to help reduce system latency. What else does the AOC AGON PRO 24-inch 360Hz monitor have? Let’s take a closer look.

AOC’s AGON PRO 360Hz monitor is feature-packed… for a price

Looking at Amazon, most 360Hz displays are in the $500–$550 range, but that’s not where the AGON PRO from AOC lands. Coming in with a $750 MSRP, the AOC AGON PRO is at the top of the price range here, but it does offer some premium features for its premium cost.

Let’s start out with the fact that the AGON PRO is fully compatible with both G-SYNC and NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer. G-SYNC delivers a full variable refresh rate range of 1Hz to 360Hz, which synchronizes with your graphics card to ensure a completely tear-free experience all around. Essentially, the GPU and monitor talk to each other and stay in sync when it comes to frame rates being pushed and the refresh rate of the display.

For the Reflex Analyzer portion, this is technology that helps reduce system latency to “unbelievably low levels.” Game developers can essentially eliminate the GPU render queue and reduce the CPU’s backpressure in graphics-intensive scenes. Plus, Reflex Latency Analyzer can “measure the exact time between a click from the mouse and changing pixels on the screen” to ensure that your system is working optimally.

The AGON PRO also features a built-in 4-port hub and 5W speakers alongside a stand that offers tilt and height adjustment, as well as swivel and pivot movements. The 24.5-inch Fast IPS panel also packs a 1ms grey-to-grey response time, which helps to eliminate ghosting while delivering a 110% sRGB color spectrum coverage. It it also certified for DisplayHDR400 for those who want to game in high dynamic range.

Around back, the panel features 14 lighting modes and 10,000s of RGB light combinations that can be customized through the AOC software, in addition to a logo projection on the front of you like the extra flair that it brings.

As we mentioned, this monitor has an MSRP of $749.99. It’s available to order today and is shipping now.

9to5Toys’ Take

The AOC AGON PRO display looks fairly feature-packed, but at a fairly high price. I would have, ideally, liked to have seen it launch closer to the $600 range, and not $750, but at least for the price it’s got quite a bit to offer. Being not just a 360Hz monitor but fully variable from 1Hz all the way up is also quite nice thanks to the G-SYNC integration. Plus, for those at the top of their game, built-in Reflex Analyzer will be quite useful for ensuring things are performing as they should when in-game.

