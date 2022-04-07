Char-Broil’s digital electric smoker is perfect for spring BBQs at a 2022 low of $280.50

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker for $280.58 shipped. Down from $350, today’s 20% discount marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to take your outdoor BBQ setup to the next level, this smoker is insulated with double-wall construction to deliver a premium experience. It also has an advanced control panel with an LED display so you can set the temperature and just let it do its thing. There’s even a removable food thermometer should you want to use that. The glass door lets you check on cooking progress without letting the smoke and heat out, which is crucial to the perfect cook. Keep reading for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $31. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

Don’t forget to check out the latest from Traeger if you’re looking for an even more premium experience. The all-new pellet smokers have WiFIRE technology to deliver wireless control of your smoker. You simply use a smartphone app to turn the smoker on and get it preheating so it’s ready to go whenever you walk outside.

Char-Broil Electric Smoker features:

Insulated, double-wall construction

Advanced control panel with easy-read, blue LED display

Removable food thermometer

Glass door allows you to monitor the smoke without opening the door

Large, steel locking latch for smoke-tight seal

Corded electric

Remote control not included, (Only with deluxe stainless steel model)

