Traeger intros new must-see WiFIRE smart grills with touchscreen display and induction cooking

Today, Traeger – well known for its wood pellet combo grills – is introducing the “future of outdoor cooking” with its high-end redesigned Timberline grill. Packed with high-tech enhancements around every corner and innovations in several of Traeger’s existing feature set, the Timberline grills are a real sight to behold with a serious price tag to match. It includes a built-in 360-degree Wi-Fi antenna for smartphone control, integrated thermometers for the perfect cook, a proprietary cleaning system, and a full-color touchscreen display. Even if you aren’t ready to dish out the $3,500 or more it’ll take to roll one out on the patio later this season, you’ll want to take a closer look at these marvels of grilling technology anyway. Head below for more details on the new Traeger Timberline Grill.

Traeger’s new smart Timberline grill

A new sensor-packed smart combustion system to “avoid flare-ups and provide an ultra-consistent cook” is joined by full stainless-steel insulation, “Super Smoke Mode,” and the brand’s EZ-Clean Grease and Ash Keg system that channels grease and excess ash into a single accessible unit for a more convenient clean-up process.

The new Timberline models also feature a “first-of-its kind in North America” outdoor-rated induction cooktop for “sautéing onions, simmering sauces, searing steaks, or frying hot wings” alongside the built-in wood pellet smoker action. The new Traeger x MEATER Wireless Meat thermometers help to deliver the perfect cook with full smartphone control over the process alongside a full-color touchscreen display “with guided onboarding, monitoring temperature, and performing grill maintenance checks.”

Here are more details from Traeger on the smart features:

NO HASSEL CLEANUP – A proprietary Traeger technology, the EZ-Clean™ Grease & Ash Keg system channels not only the grease, but also excess ash into one convenient, accessible unit for easy disposal.

CONTROL YOUR GRILL FROM ANYWHERE – Grilling freedom is at your fingertips with the Traeger App featuring WiFIRE® Technology allowing consumers to control and monitor everyaspect of the grill from anywhere. The new Timberline grill also features a more powerful 360 WIFI antenna than previous models for easier connection.

NO STRINGS ATTACHED – The new Timberline is equipped with two Traeger x MEATER® Wireless Meat thermometers for precise monitoring of food temperature from literally anywhere utilizing WiFIRE technology via the Traeger App.

9to5Toys’ Take:

And as you can probably imagine with all of the tech and high-end features, most folks will be just fine with a $200+ Char-Broil or something of that nature – these things are expensive. Set for release later this spring, if you want to show off to the neighbors with the baddest grill on the street, it’s going to run you a cool $3,499, just for starters. The XL model will sell for $3,799 and that’s before you are tempted by the Pop-And-Lock rail system-supported ModiFIRE accessory lineup that allows customers “to utilize a variety of cooking styles by easily swapping out the cooking surface of their grill,” among other things.

