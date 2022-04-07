Roborock’s app-controlled E4 Robot Vac hits best price of 2022 at $180 (Reg. $270), more

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $270 for most of last year before dropping to the $240 range, today’s deal is up to $90 off, $20 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the Roborock E4 with the add-on mop setup marked down to $199.99 shipped from the regular $300 or more, snatching the lowest price we have tracked this year. Packing 2000Pa of suction power, this base model unit in the Roborock lineup still brings smartphone control to the mix, z-shape cleaning, a 200-minute runtime, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control support, scheduling, and more. Head below for additional Roborock deals.

More Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals:

For some even more affordable solutions, dive into our ongoing roundup of Anker RoboVac deals. Starting from $160 shipped, you’ll find a range of the brand’s notable options on sale right now going right up to the flagship offering at $120 off.

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

Unlike many comparable robots, the Roborock E4 uses OpticEye motion tracking and dual gyroscopes to create effective route algorithms, cleans the floor efficiently and minimizes missed areas. You can check where it has cleaned in the cleaning map it builds up in-app. Four cleaning modes (Silent, Balanced, Turbo, Max), let you choose different modes for different uses in-app. When a carpet is encountered, it will automatically increase the suction power to 2000pa max for better carpet cleaning and healthier home living.

