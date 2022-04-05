Anker’s affordable RoboVacs are now up to $120 off at Amazon with deals from $110, more

The official Anker eufyhome Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on its RoboVacs at up to $120 off. First up, we have the RoboVac 11S at $159.99 shipped new after you clip the on-page coupon or down at $109.99 shipped in Amazon Renewed condition. The latter of which comes with a 90-day guarantee and has been “professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.” Regularly $200 or more new, the renewed price is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and well under the $140 to $150 price it has gone for as of late. If you’re looking for a no-frills autonomous cleaning solution that won’t break the bank, this is among the lowest priced option you’ll find from a notable brand. It delivers 1300Pa suction with BoostIQ tech that automatically enhances the power when needed alongside a slim, anti-scratch glass top cover. It also sports obstacle avoidance and drop-sensing tech so it won’t tumble down the stairs as well as remote control and up to 100 minutes of cleaning time before it needs to recharge it self on the included dock. Head below for some more advanced RoboVac models on sale.

More Anker robot vacuum deals:

We are also still tracking some notable offers on the smart Roborock models, some of which have dropped in price and are even lower than our previous mention:

Anker eufy RoboVac 11S features:

Included in the “Best robot vacuums of 2019” by Tom’s Guide.

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

