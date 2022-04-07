Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra now $100 off with Galaxy Buds 2 for extra $50

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer is matching the all-time low at $100 off and marks only the second cash discount. As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets below.

Those same savings above carry over to the new Samsung Galaxy S22+, which drops to $899.99 at Amazon for the 128GB model. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at $100 in savings and a new low. This model steps down to a 6.7-inch display, though still comes powered by that new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. You’re also looking at a 4,500mAh battery with 128GB of storage on board. So if you don’t need the improved S Pen support or the higher-end camera on the flagsip S22 Ultra, this mid-tier offering is worth a look. Learn more in our review.

Both of the handsets on sale today are made even better by bundling in an extra $80 discount towards Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2. Just add the earbuds to your cart on top of either Galaxy S22 handset and the savings will automatically be applied at checkout. That brings the Galaxy Buds down to $50.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

