TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled Kasa light bulb 4-pack reaches low price of $30

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Kasa Smart Light Bulbs for $29.99 shipped with code 5BULBS at checkout. Normally listed for $40, this 25% discount matches the lowest price we’ve tracked for this bulb pack. You will be able to connect these bulbs to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to be controlled by Alexa, Assistant, and the Kasa app. These lights are equivalent to 60W bulbs but only use around 9W themselves while having color-changing abilities. The Kasa app allows you to set schedules and timers as well. Keep reading for more about these lights.

You will also have access to energy monitoring using the Kasa app. One feature that is built-in here that isn’t common is called Away Mode. This mode will turn lights on and off at random times to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not. If you don’t need a 4-pack of bulbs, you can save some cash by going with the 2-pack for $17.09 with the on-page coupon clipped. The lights in this pack are the exact same as the ones talked about above. If you’ve been interested in grabbing some smart lights, this is the deal to get you started.

Be sure to take a look at our roundup of today’s smartphone accessory deals from $3.50. The headline product there is the Belkin 6-foot 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Puck for $25. You can also stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases for “techifying” your home. You can add some security to your home with the eufy solar-powered SoloCam S40 for $170, along with other eufy cameras.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb 4-pack features:

Multicolor & Auto White: Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K). Set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light patterns from dawn to dusk. Explore endless lighting possibilities to create your favorite light effects for everything from a dinner party to a late-night study session. Great for holiday decorations.

Energy Monitoring & Scheduling: Monitor real-time energy usage. Drive down energy consumption without losing quality (60 W equivalent). Use timer or schedules to set your lights to automatically turn on and off whenever you want, such as waking up with a soft glow in the morning with sunrise offset.

Trusted & Reliable: Kasa is trusted by over 6 Million users. UL certified for safety use. 2-year warranty. Require 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection.

