Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Puck $24.50, more

Amazon is offering the Belkin 6-foot 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Puck for $24.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2022. This charger is fully compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones and can deliver up to 7.5W of power to Apple devices and 15W if you have a compatible Android device. It uses magnets to hold the charger to your device and even has a longer 2-meter/6-foot cable.
Get the most efficient charge for your new MagSafe enabled iPhones with a Magnetic Portable Wireless Charging Pad. The perfect magnetic alignment not only allows your phone to charge faster and continue using it while you charge, it also keeps your phone in place if it’s jostled or vibrates from an incoming call. And since it’s securely attached to the phone through MagSafe, you can pick them both up to keep using your phone without interrupting the charge. With a slim profile that’s designed for portability, this is the perfect charger for travel, or maximizing desk space at home.
