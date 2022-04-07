WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s heatsink 500GB SN850 NVMe gaming SSD now $110 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Game Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $109.99 shipped. Originally $200 and more regularly between $130 and $160, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the heatsink-equipped solution, $5 under our previous mention from World Backup Day, and the lowest price we can find. A solid option for higher-end PC gaming rigs and consoles, it can move data at up to 7,000MB/s with its PCIe Gen4 interface and M.2 form-factor. The aforementioned built-in heatsink works with PlayStation 5 and “minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming” alongside customizable RGB lighting for open PC rigs via the Windows only WD_BLACK Dashboard. More deals and details below.

If you can make do with a 5,150MB/s solution, the latest WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs are also seeing new all-time lows right now. Starting from $50 with the 500GB option at $65, they are a far more affordable solution than the faster SN850 storage on sale above.

But if you’re really looking for some serious power, CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs are currently back down at the Amazon lows starting from $160 shipped. These options also include built-in heat tech and just launched last month. Get an even closer look in our deal coverage and our hands-on review right here.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!