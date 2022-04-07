WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s heatsink 500GB SN850 NVMe gaming SSD now $110 (New Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Reg. $160+ $110

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Game Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $109.99 shipped. Originally $200 and more regularly between $130 and $160, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the heatsink-equipped solution, $5 under our previous mention from World Backup Day, and the lowest price we can find. A solid option for higher-end PC gaming rigs and consoles, it can move data at up to 7,000MB/s with its PCIe Gen4 interface and M.2 form-factor. The aforementioned built-in heatsink works with PlayStation 5 and “minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming” alongside customizable RGB lighting for open PC rigs via the Windows only WD_BLACK Dashboard. More deals and details below. 

If you can make do with a 5,150MB/s solution, the latest WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs are also seeing new all-time lows right now. Starting from $50 with the 500GB option at $65, they are a far more affordable solution than the faster SN850 storage on sale above. 

But if you’re really looking for some serious power, CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs are currently back down at the Amazon lows starting from $160 shipped. These options also include built-in heat tech and just launched last month. Get an even closer look in our deal coverage and our hands-on review right here

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD features:

  • Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)
  • Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)
  • Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games
  • Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)
  • Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Latest WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs see new A...
CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs back to A...
Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Portable SSD with rubber...
Originally $270 WD_BLACK 2TB portable gaming SSD up to ...
Slide a PNY 512GB USB-C Flash Drive on your keychain at...
SanDisk’s best-in-class 4TB Extreme PRO Portable ...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Ch...
Stock up with this 12-pack of chocolate peanut butter P...
Load more...
Show More Comments