CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs back to Amazon lows: 1TB $160 or 2TB $300

Amazon is now offering the new CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $370, this one launched back in February and is now $70 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low. You’ll also still find the 1TB model for the lowest price we have tracked via Amazon at $159.99 shipped, down from the regular $185. As you might know from our hands-on review, the MP600 PRO is among the fastest options on the market in this price range at up to 7,100MB/s with built-in heat control, making it an ideal option for PlayStation 5 or your PC rig. According to CORSAIR, it “exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements” and make use of a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that will slide nicely into the heart of your modern Windows-based battlestation. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you can get away with a smaller capacity option, the CORSAIR MP600 PRO 500GB comes in at $110 shipped on Amazon. This one boasts the same optimized PS5 and PC specs as the offerings above, just with lighter storage capabilities.

For something on the portable side of things, we are also tracking some solid deals on the Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB variant, which is now matching the Amazon low. That deal joins an ongoing price drop that leaves the originally $270 WD_BLACK 2TB portable gaming SSD at $180 for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Get a closer look at that deal right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library

