Amazon’s Alexa non-contact Smart Soap Dispenser now within $2 of all-time low at $40

Amazon is now offering its Smart Soap Dispenser for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 27% or $15 off the going rate, within $2 of the all-time low Black Friday offer, and a match for the second-best price we have ever tracked. Ready to help make the whole family more hygienic, it is highlighted by a non-contact automatic dispenser mechanism and some other additional intelligent features. An LED timer illuminated along the top of the unit encourages folks to abide by the CDC-recommended 20-seconds of hand washing alongside integration with your other Amazon smart home gear. Compatibility with Echo devices delivers the ability to create custom Alexa routines where you can have Amazon speakers play songs and tell some jokes while the family is washing up. A single charge “keeps the battery going for up to three months” and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While the Smart Soap Dispenser from Amazon comes in at well under the $69 simplehuman Touch-Free Sensor Liquid Soap Pump, there are even more affordable options out there. This Nozama Automatic Soap Dispenser is a notable option that is now selling for under $22.50 Prime shipped at Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. There’s no Alexa action here, but it will deliver a similar setup otherwise and with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel build.

Then head over to our smart home deal hub for additional offers on items to make your space more intelligent and convenient. Offers include multicolor lighting, Google Nest gear, smart plugs, and more including these Anker eufy smart cameras from $70 with up to 30% in savings.

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser features:

Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.

Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

Easy to clean – You can rinse the splash-resistant dispenser in the sink.

