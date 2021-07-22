All-new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser unveiled with Echo pairing, LED timer, more

The Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser is the latest Alexa-compatible device to be released by the company. While it may not be exactly what anyone expected, it’s actually got quite a few tricks up its sleeve that could make it a worthwhile addition to your smart home. The device’s headlining feature is a group of LEDs along the top that serve as a 20-second countdown while you lather soap in your hands. Like other many other dispensers made by simplehuman and competing brands, this unit is automatic, so you won’t need to press any buttons. It can be paired with Echo devices and can even sense how far away your hand is in order to dispense more or less soap.

In many regards, flipping on a light is about as easy as dispensing soap on your own, but that hasn’t stopped smart bulbs and switches from flooding the market. Not only does the new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser automatically squeeze out a bit of soap for you, it boasts an array of LEDs along the top that behave as a 20-second countdown as you lather. The device can also be paired with an Echo device to automatically play songs, jokes, and more using Alexa Routines.

The Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser can also sense how far away your hand is, and use this information to dispense varying levels of soap. The further away you are, the more soap will trickle out. If you’re really close, less will be dispensed. It’s worth noting that Amazon’s new product only works with liquid hand soap and should not be used with foaming or alcohol-based solutions.

A built-in rechargeable battery is said last up to three months before you’ll need to top it off. So what’s the catch? In short: microUSB. That’s right, Amazon has not opted for USB-C charging. Rolling out a new device that may not receive an upgrade for several years with what already feels like an antiquated charging port feels like a major oversight and could be a dealbreaker for some.

The new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser is available for pre-order right now. Pricing is set at $54.99, which goes head to head with premium solutions from brands like simplehuman. Since it’s a pre-order, initial shipments will not start going out until August 4. Amazon’s new Smart Soap Dispenser can also be bundled with Mrs. Meyers or Seventh Generation refills with pricing from $63.38.

If everyone in your household is already in the habit of washing your hands for at least 20 seconds like the CDC recommends, Amazon’s Smart Soap Dispenser may not be for you. It’s a product that’s clearly targeted at folks attempting to formulate this practice in order to kill more germs and reduce the spread of unhealthy bacteria.

Initially I was surprised to see this release, but after comparing with many other competing solutions with no smart capabilities whatsoever, it’s my opinion that the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser has earned a seat at the table. While I cannot defend Amazon’s choice to stick with microUSB for charging, I am otherwise happy with the feature set and price point of this release.

