Amazon’s Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush with charger hits new low at under $25.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush for $25.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $34, we have seen it up over $40 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of the more affordable options out there with a to-the-point, no-frills setup consisting of the rechargeable toothbrush handle, a brush head, and the charger you’ll need to juice it back up. It might not have all of the bells and whistles of the $50 to $150 models out there, but it does include the 2 minute timer, Alexa voice brush head replacement support, and a water resistant handle. More details below.

The Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush comes in at a touch less right now with a $25 Prime shipped price tag. This is another bare-bones package with just enough to get the job done without all of the extra tech (and price tag) to get in the way.

A more high-tech option for keeping an eye on your health and personal care stats is with a smart wearable. We happened to have spotted some great price drops on one of the best this morning with Apple Watch Series 7 dropping up to $85. Pricing now starts at $314 shipped and you can get all of the details on this offer right here.

Amazon Basics Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

Includes 1 Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush, 1 brush head and 1 charger. For additional replacement heads, use Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Replacement Brush Heads

Advanced sonic technology for gentle and effective cleaning plus water resistant handle design

Rechargeable with recharge indicator and 2-minute timer with 30 second indicator to ensure proper brushing time

If you like PHILIPS Sonicare 2 Series Plaque Control Sonic Toothbrush, we invite you to try Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush with Charger

