Amazon’s Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush with charger hits new low at under $25.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
New low $25.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush for $25.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $34, we have seen it up over $40 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of the more affordable options out there with a to-the-point, no-frills setup consisting of the rechargeable toothbrush handle, a brush head, and the charger you’ll need to juice it back up. It might not have all of the bells and whistles of the $50 to $150 models out there, but it does include the 2 minute timer, Alexa voice brush head replacement support, and a water resistant handle. More details below. 

The Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush comes in at a touch less right now with a $25 Prime shipped price tag. This is another bare-bones package with just enough to get the job done without all of the extra tech (and price tag) to get in the way. 

A more high-tech option for keeping an eye on your health and personal care stats is with a smart wearable. We happened to have spotted some great price drops on one of the best this morning with Apple Watch Series 7 dropping up to $85. Pricing now starts at $314 shipped and you can get all of the details on this offer right here

Amazon Basics Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

  • Includes 1 Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush, 1 brush head and 1 charger. For additional replacement heads, use Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Replacement Brush Heads
  • Advanced sonic technology for gentle and effective cleaning plus water resistant handle design
  • Rechargeable with recharge indicator and 2-minute timer with 30 second indicator to ensure proper brushing time
  • If you like PHILIPS Sonicare 2 Series Plaque Control Sonic Toothbrush, we invite you to try Amazon Basics Anti-Plaque Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush with Charger

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score eight rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries for $...
Rare price drop hits Controller Gear’s Xbox Pro g...
This 8-pack of rechargeable AA batteries and charger is...
Grab 12 rechargeable Amazon Basics AA batteries from ju...
Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $...
Microsoft’s 8.3-inch Surface Duo 2 is down to a n...
Amazon’s Luna Cloud Gaming Controller now matchin...
Android app deals of the day: Crystalline, Vengeance RP...
Load more...
Show More Comments