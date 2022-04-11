Pre-order the first 20 volumes of My Hero Academia with this $108 box set (Save 40%)

My Hero Academia fans rejoice, you can now save 40% off the retail price for the upcoming box set at $107.99 Prime shipped. Going for $180 from places like Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million this is the lowest price we can find. The set release date for this box set is October 18, 2022, and this pre-order will be backed by the Amazon Pre-Order Price guarantee. This means that if there is an even lower price offered in the future once you’ve placed an order, you will pay that price rather than the one you saw at the time of ordering. Keep reading for more details.

This box set includes volumes one through 20 of one of the best-selling mangas to ever hit shelves. Alongside the volumes will be an exclusive 48-page booklet featuring “the never-before-seen bonus illustrations and author commentary printed on volume 1–20’s book covers in Japan.” You will also get a full-color double-sided poster to hang on your wall! This box set is a perfect gift for those manga fans in your life and you can fill out your bookshelves with these volumes.

In the meantime, you can grab a new base-model Kindle for $55 to read your manga. This Kindle features a 167 PPI resolution and reads like real paper. With 8GB of storage, you can store many, many eBooks and a single battery charge can last you weeks. There are even advanced abilities to highlight passages, look up definitions, and more.

My Hero Academia Box Set 1 features:

Collect the first 20 volumes of the bestselling My Hero Academia manga in this heroic box set! Also includes a full-color double-sided poster and an exclusive 48-page booklet featuring the never-before-seen bonus illustrations and author commentaty printed on volume 1–20’s book covers in Japan!

