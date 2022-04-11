Kindle and Kindle Kids edition return to 2022 lows from $45 shipped each (up to 50% off)

Alongside new spring Echo smart gear and Fire tablet sales, Amazon is also now offering some notable offers on its Kindle readers. You can now land the base-model Kindle for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is $35 or 39% off the going rate and the best price we can find. However, you can also add two of them to your cart and knock the price down to $89.99 shipped using code 2PACK at checkout. That’s 50% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked this year. This is Amazon’s most affordable Kindle reader experience with an “167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.” Adjustable brightness, the ability to highlight passages, look up definitions, and translate words is complemented by adjustable text sizes, 8GB of storage and more. A “single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.” Head below for a solid price drop on the kids’ model and to our Kindle buying guide for more details.

Amazon’s Kindle Kids edition is also seeing some solid price drops at $64.99 shipped, down from the regular $110, as well as the 2-pack promotion. Add a pair of them to your cart and use code 2PACK for a total of $109.99 shipped. Regularly $210 for two, this is another solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. A great way to get the kids reading with some fun tech attached, it also includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee so you you don’t need to stress out if they break it. Amazon Kids+ includes the complete “Harry Potter series, the first book from other popular series such as Artemis Fowl,” and the ability purchase even more from the Kindle Store.

Speaking of Amazon spring sales, we are also tracking a series of price drops on its Fire TV gear. Starting from just $20 Prime shipped, just about all of Amazon’s home entertainment streamers and accessories are now back down to some of the best prices we have tracked this year. Get a closer look right here.

Kindle features:

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

8 GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

