Score a rare discount on the SKIL PWR CORE 20V 4-tool combo kit at a low of $179 (Reg. $399)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 20V 4-tool Combo Kit for $179 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $399, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This 4-piece DIY tool kit is perfect for those just starting out with home renovations this spring and summer. It includes a drill/driver, oscillating multi-tool, circular saw, and Bluetooth speaker alongside two batteries and a charger. All of this combines to ensure you have the tools for any job you come across, as these options cover the vast majority of DIY projects in most homes. Plus, you can go from 0% to 25% charge in just five minutes, or to 100% in 45 minutes when the need arises. Keep reading for more.

The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 4-tool combo kit delivers a similar overall experience for less. Coming in at $151, it’s $28 below today’s lead deal while still packing a 20V drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and LED work light. While it doesn’t have the oscillating multi-tool or Bluetooth speaker, depending on the tasks you have planned, the reciprocating saw might be a better bet here.

Don’t forget that you can still pick up the JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker while it’s down to its best Amazon price of the year at $30. That’s a full $20 below its normal going rate and delivers a portable speaker that’s far smaller than you’ll find with the SKIL kit above. It pairs to your phone or other device over Bluetooth and is great for enjoying tunes anywhere you are.

SKIL PWR CORE 20 Combo Kit features:

The Ultimate 20V Tool Combo Kit. This tool combo kit includes the following PWR CORE 20 products: Drill Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Oscillating Multi Tool, Bluetooth Speaker, Sander, and Spotlight. Includes the power and performance of the SKIL 4.0Ah PWR CORE 20 Lithium Battery with PWR ASSIST Mobile Charging, 2.0Ah PWR CORE 20 Lithium Battery with PWR ASSIST Mobile Charging, and PWR JUMP Charger.

