JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker hits best Amazon price of the year at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways from $29.95 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the all-time low on the black and red models as well as being the lowest price we have tracked this year at Amazon. A particularly portable option to pick up as the weather warms up, it features a sort of fabric-wrapped treatment with an IP67 water and dustproof design alongside up to 5 hours of wireless playback on a single charge. It uses the included USB-C cable to juice back up and will easily connect with any and all of your Bluetooth-enabled smart devices. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the ongoing price drop on the Tribit XSound Surf IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. Currently going for $21 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, this is another notable option, and while it doesn’t include the JBL seal of approval, it does have longer battery life at 10 hours.

Then go dive into our price drop on the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 waterproof speaker. Now marked down to $60 shipped at Amazon, this one delivers 24% in savings alongside integrated and customizable RGB lighting to your setup this spring and summer. Get a closer look at the feature set right here.

JBL Go 3 features:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3’s ultra-compact size.

JBL Go 3’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.

JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

