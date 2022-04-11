SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Maker bundle hits Amazon low at $153, more

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on SodaStream sparkling water makers just in-time for warmer weather beverages on the patio and more. We are also seeing some of the brand’s more attractive models on tap today including this SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at $152.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon or even more directly from SodaStream with half the CO2 cartridges, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 15% off the going rate. You can also just score the base model Art bundle at $110.49 shipped, down from the regular $130 and the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. If you ask me, the Art model is the nicest-looking model in the lineup to have up on your countertop this spring and summer with the retro-style pull handle. This bundle ships with a pair of 60L CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and a 2-pack of 40ml bubly drop flavors. More SodaStream deals below from $85.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of the new SodaStream Amazon bundle sale right here. These bundles are a great way to catch a deal on the extras you’re going to need anyway and, like we mentioned above, there are some of the nicest models on sale right now including the Aqua Fizz with glass serving bottles. Everything is waiting for you right here from $158.50. You’ll also find a nice $15 on-page coupon for the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch, bring the up to $130 machine down to $84.99 shipped.

While we are updating the kitchen at a discount, you’ll also want to swing by our coverage from this morning headlined by deals on Ninja air fryers and more. The deals start from $30 and you’ll also find some of those handy dual basket models on sale as well. Then dive into our home goods guide for even more of the best cooking deals.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

