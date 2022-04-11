Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 6-in-1 dual basket air fryer now up to $40 off at Amazon, plus more from $30

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Ninja and at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is up to $40 off the current going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see it go for less over the holidays and in early January, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since then. As the name suggests, this one delivers a pair of 4-quart frying baskets so you can “cook two foods, two ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer.” A handy smart finish mode also ensures both dishes will complete cooking at the same time alongside the dishwasher-safe crisper plates and the ability to also air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. Head below for even more air fryer and cooker deals.

More air fryer and cooker deals:

While we are talking kitchen deals, this weekend saw Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker return to its Amazon all-time low. Now marked down to $80, this is the brand’s latest single-serve option and you can get a closer look at the pricing breakdown as well as the feature set in our coverage from yesterday.

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-Quart DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer features:

2 INDEPENDENT BASKETS: The original Air Fryer with 2 independent baskets, the XL air fryer lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer.

SMART FINISH & MATCH COOK: DualZone Technology allows you to choose between the Smart Finish feature, which unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and the and a Match Cook button to easily copy settings across zones for full 8-qt capacity.

6-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Includes 6 versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

