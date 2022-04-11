Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 6-in-1 dual basket air fryer now up to $40 off at Amazon, plus more from $30

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
50% off From $30

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Ninja and at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is up to $40 off the current going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see it go for less over the holidays and in early January, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since then. As the name suggests, this one delivers a pair of 4-quart frying baskets so you can “cook two foods, two ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer.” A handy smart finish mode also ensures both dishes will complete cooking at the same time alongside the dishwasher-safe crisper plates and the ability to also air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. Head below for even more air fryer and cooker deals. 

More air fryer and cooker deals:

While we are talking kitchen deals, this weekend saw Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker return to its Amazon all-time low. Now marked down to $80, this is the brand’s latest single-serve option and you can get a closer look at the pricing breakdown as well as the feature set in our coverage from yesterday. 

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-Quart DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer features:

  • 2 INDEPENDENT BASKETS: The original Air Fryer with 2 independent baskets, the XL air fryer lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer.
  • SMART FINISH & MATCH COOK: DualZone Technology allows you to choose between the Smart Finish feature, which unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and the and a Match Cook button to easily copy settings across zones for full 8-qt capacity.
  • 6-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Includes 6 versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s party-sized Foodi 6-in-1 Dual-Basket Air ...
Chefman’s Electric Panini Press Grill hits the lo...
HyperChiller transforms your hot coffee into cold brew ...
Score this Elite Gourmet Panini Press for easy grilled ...
Today’s best game deals: Deathloop, Miles Morales, Re...
Save up to 57% on Star Wars, Fisher-Price, Mattel, and ...
Power through your workouts with G Fuel energy powder G...
Automate your AC with Amazon’s Alexa-powered Smar...
Load more...
Show More Comments