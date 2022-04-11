Power through your workouts with G Fuel energy powder Gold Box deals from $24 (2022 lows)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Official G Fuel (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 34% off its endurance and energy workout powders. Available in several flavors, you can now land a 9.8-ounce (40 servings) container for $23.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 20% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked this year on most flavors, and a perfect time to stock up. This is a “natural drink formula” designed to “enhance energy, focus, endurance and reaction, without the dreaded sugar crash.” It combines a sugar-free mixture with 140 mg of caffeine and a “focus amino complex” to power you through the day and for better workouts. It also contains 26mg worth of antioxidants and vitamins, while including just 15 calories per serving. More details below.

A great way to whip up some of the G Fuel powder, or just about any protein for that matter, on-the-go is with a BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle. Starting from just $9 Prime shipped on Amazon, they are an affordable way to score one of those water bottles with the wire whisk inside so you can shake up some supplement powder anywhere.

If you’re still looking to get into the connected exercise bike game, we are still tracking a solid price drop on Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with the rotating 10-inch screen. Now seeing a notable spring discount, there’s no telling how long this deal might last, so if you’ve been on the fence now might be the time to strike while the recently-refreshed version is marked down.

G Fuel Hype Sauce Energy Powder features:

Natural energy drink formula: G Fuel’s mouth-watering raspberry lemonade energy drink powder is designed to enhance energy, focus, endurance and reaction, without the dreaded sugar crash

Focus and energy complex: G Fuel combines a sugar-free energy complex with 140 mg of caffeine and a focus amino complex to fuel your body and mind, providing you with a unique edge exclusive to G Fuel products

Antioxidant complex: Contains 26mg worth of antioxidants derived from 18 different fruits, B Vitamins and 15 calories per serving to provide you with clean, sustainable energy and focus – unlike sugar-loaded energy drinks

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!