Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most capable portable power station yet

Today, Anker is launching its latest and most capable portable power station to date. The new PowerHouse 757 sits at the top of Anker’s offerings with a massive 1229Wh internal battery that’s supplemented by an arsenal of 13 ports.

We’ve reviewed plenty of Anker power stations in the past, from its most compact offerings to some even more capable solutions. Now its latest looks to put all of the other models to shame with its most feature-packed solution yet.

Everything this time around is centered around a massive 1229Wh or 384000mAh internal battery. There’s a refreshed yet still familiar housing with built-in handles.

Ports are another area that Anker is going overboard with in the best possible way. What use is a big battery if you can’t power a parade of devices, and Anker is backing that with a total of 13 outlets. For starters, you’re looking at six total AC outlets. Three of those are able to support grounded plugs, while the other half will be for less power-intensive appliances or accessories.

Then there are the more smartphone-oriented outputs. These are led by a 100W USB-C port and its lower-end 60W counterpart. You’ll also find four total USB-A slots that can each dish out 12W of power. All told, this array of ports will allow the portable power station to pump out a maximum of 1828W at a time.

With a battery of that size, Anker is also backing the new PowerHouse 757 with some notable inclusions on the long-term-use-peace-of-mind front. If the five-year warranty wasn’t enough, the brand is also backing up that by noting this is the longest-lasting portable battery generator on the market. This is thanks to support for over 3,000 full charging cycles before any capacity reduction and a 50,000-hour rating on all of the electronic components. Those specs are also well above what you’d find from the competition.

The Anker 757 PowerHouse represents a new class of portable battery generators far beyond basic wattage metrics. From its high-power output and multiple connections to Anker’s proprietary fast charging technology and long-lasting battery materials, this is a product that’s been designed from the ground up to deliver consistent power for years and years. Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations

It is also suitable for having on hand, be it at home or in the car, for those times where a little emergency power can go a long way. After sitting for a year, Anker notes that it will still have 62% of the original charge stored.

Alongside today’s main announcement, Anker also notes that it will have a companion solar charger on the way designed to work with the PowerHouse 757. The upcoming panel will be able to deliver 100W of power to this station or other supported models.

Launching later this summer

Officially slated to begin shipping later this summer, the new PowerHouse 757 is available for pre-order direct from Anker. It will be launching with a $1,399 price tag once it does begin shipping later this year via Amazon as well.

