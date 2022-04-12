Need some tunes for spring trips? Try 3 months of Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE

Amazon is offering new members three FULL months of both Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus. For comparison, you’d pay $45 for the Audible portion of this deal and an additional $24 for Music Unlimited, delivering a combined $69 value. With your trial, you’ll get unlimited access to “over 90 million songs” all without ads, the ability to listen offline, and even pre-curated playlists to enjoy. On top of that, Audible offers one title of your choice per month of any value with 30% off additional purchases. Need more than that? The Premium Plus plan also delivers access to the Plus catalog with thousands of audiobooks to listen to without having to purchase them individually. Learn more here, then head below for additional information.

Not a fan of additional reoccurring subscriptions? If you already have Amazon Prime, then you automatically have access to Amazon Music at no additional cost. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music, which is something that you’ll eventually have to do with today’s lead deal.

One of the best ways to enjoy Amazon services is on the company’s own devices. You’ll find they’re now offering up to 50% off the Fire tablet lineup, including the HD 10, kids, and more with prices starting as low as $40.

Terms & Conditions:

By clicking on “Try now”, you agree to the Audible Conditions of Use and the Amazon Music Terms of Use and authorize us to charge your default card or another card on file. After your 3-month free trials, you will be charged $9.99/month plus any taxes for your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and $14.95/month plus any taxes for your Audible Premium Plus subscription. Your subscriptions will continue until cancelled. Cancel anytime by visiting Your Amazon Music Settings and Your Audible Settings. Your subscriptions must be cancelled separately. Canceling one subscription will not automatically cancel the other. Promotion Terms and Conditions apply.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!