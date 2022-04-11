Amazon now offers up to 50% off in new spring Fire tablet sale: HD 10, kids, more from $40

Amazon has now kicked off a series of notable spring deals on its Fire tablet lineup with offers starting from $40. One standout is the Fire HD 10 tablet at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 price drop, $10 under our previous mention, and a new 2022 low. Boasting an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 12-hour battery life, and starting with 32GB of storage space, it is an affordable tablet solution that makes for a great couch or mobile reader and browser, among other things. It carries a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display that’s “10% brighter than previous-generation” models, direct access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more as well as hands-free control with Alexa and built-in video calling functionality. Head below for more of today’s spring Fire tablet sale.

Amazon spring Fire tablet sale:

Plus the kids’ models:

Then go dive into the Amazon spring Echo smart home sale before you hit up our our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup. This is a great resource to get a better idea of all the models on tap to find which is best for your needs.

Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

