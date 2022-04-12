Chefman’s mini portable fridge doubles as a warmer and works in your car for $46.50

Amazon is offering the Chefman Mini Portable Personal Fridge For Home or Car at $46.70 shipped. Down from $55, this saves you 15% and marks the first price drop that we’ve seen. This mini fridge actually can serve two functions, making it quite versatile. Firstly, it can cool things like drinks or food. Secondly, it can keep things warm. That’s right, it’s dual-function. Not only that, but you’ll find that it can be powered either in your home via a 110V outlet or in your car with a 12V DC plug that’s included, making this the perfect road trip companion. It can hold up to six 12-ounce sodas as well. Keep reading for more.

You could, however, consider picking up the 5-quart Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler to save some cash. You’ll find that it holds a similar six cans to today’s lead deal, but instead of being plugged in, you’ll have to have ice or another way to keep things cool. But, that trade-off comes with additional savings, given that it comes in at $15 on Amazon, which is quite a bit more budget-friendly when compared to the Chefman fridge above.

Speaking of taking a trip, did you see that UGREEN’s dual 24W USB-C/A car charger is on sale for just $9 right now? That’s right, the charger offers 20W over USB-C PD or 18W over USB-A with QuickCharge support, though combined it’ll only dish out a maximum of 24W. Regardless, this is a great way to ensure your devices are charged when arriving at a destination.

Chefman Mini Portable Fridge features:

The Chefman Max Chill Mini Fridge is perfect for personal spaces, travel, offices, dorms, road trips, boating, camping, tailgating, commuting, and more! Its small size and sleek design make it convenient for commuting or a day at your desk. Use this micro-fridge to store your snacks, drinks, sodas, baby bottles, skin care products, or even warm soup and meals!

