Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 24W USB-C/A Car Charger $9 (Save 30%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 24W USB-C/A Dual Car Charger for $9.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $12, today’s deal shaves 30% off its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This car charger delivers a total of 24W of power, and maxes out at either 20W USB-C PD or 18W QuickCharge when used individually. Made for keeping your devices powered when on-the-go, this car charger is great for spring road trips. Since it has both USB-C PD as well as QuickCharge over USB-A, you’ll be able to easily power all devices while on-the-road. Plus, it’s ultra-compact so you don’t have to worry about it taking up a ton of room in your vehicle.

20W PD Super Fast Car Charger: UGREEN USB C car charger supports the fast charging of your devices. With a power of up to 20W at the PD connection, you can achieve the desired quick-charging effect for your PD-enabled devices. It can fully charge your cell phone device by 60% in 35 minutes Dual-Ports Fast Charging: Equipped with a 20W Power Delivery USB C Charger and 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge (Total power 24W), the UGREEN car charger adapter can charge two devices simultaneously. Built-in smart chips automatically assign power to each port when two devices are charged to prevent your devices from being damaged when charging with the massive power input

