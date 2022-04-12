Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 24W USB-C/A Car Charger $9 (Save 30%), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
62% off From $9

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 24W USB-C/A Dual Car Charger for $9.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $12, today’s deal shaves 30% off its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This car charger delivers a total of 24W of power, and maxes out at either 20W USB-C PD or 18W QuickCharge when used individually. Made for keeping your devices powered when on-the-go, this car charger is great for spring road trips. Since it has both USB-C PD as well as QuickCharge over USB-A, you’ll be able to easily power all devices while on-the-road. Plus, it’s ultra-compact so you don’t have to worry about it taking up a ton of room in your vehicle.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

20W PD Super Fast Car Charger: UGREEN USB C car charger supports the fast charging of your devices. With a power of up to 20W at the PD connection, you can achieve the desired quick-charging effect for your PD-enabled devices. It can fully charge your cell phone device by 60% in 35 minutes

Dual-Ports Fast Charging: Equipped with a 20W Power Delivery USB C Charger and 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge (Total power 24W), the UGREEN car charger adapter can charge two devices simultaneously. Built-in smart chips automatically assign power to each port when two devices are charged to prevent your devices from being damaged when charging with the massive power input

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 40% on the Spigen 120W USB-C/A Chariging Hub
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 22.5W USB-C 10,000mAh Po...
Anker spring Gold Box takes up to 37% off chargers, pow...
Stream with HyperX’s SoloCast USB Condenser Mic, ...
Anker’s new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 is its most ca...
Save 22% on 50-feet of Govee Smart RGB Light Strips
Rare limited deal hits Arturia’s KeyLab 88-Key Co...
NZXT’s C650 80+ Bronze semi-modular ATX power sup...
Load more...
Show More Comments