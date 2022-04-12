Dash electric Serve & Preserve Wine Set with charger hits Amazon low at $33 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Serve & Preserve Wine Set for $33.20 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this is 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low on any colorway. Designed to make “drinking, serving and preserving the wine you want” a quick and elegant task, it features an electric bottle opener, a vacuum sealer, two reusable caps, and the charging base that doubles as a stand. Along with the stainless steel exterior and vibrant color, it can open 30 bottles per charge with each one taking about 8 seconds at the touch of a button, according to Dash. More details below.

If you would prefer to keep it old school and subsequently even more affordable, take a look at the popular HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener. This manual solution comes in at $10 Prime shipped right now and will give you that bartender/server vibe, which is an arguably even more elegant way of opening a bottle in front of guests, despite it not including any of the vacuum sealing or reusable cap action of the electric Dash option above.

We are are also tracking a series of air fryers and cookers right now from Ninja and Instant brand, among others. Ranging from dedicated air fryers to rotisseries-ready all-in-ones, be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for a closer look with deals starting from $70. Swing by our home goods guide for more.

Dash Serve & Preserve Wine Set features:

DRINK THE WINE YOU WANT: “I’ll drink whatever is open” is a thing of the past. With the Dash Serve & Preserve Wine Set, you can drink, serve and preserve the wine you want—not just the wines you have open.

EASY TO USE: Open a bottle of wine within 8 seconds at the touch of a button! The double-sided Wine Opener opens bottles on the bottom and is a vacuum sealer on the top!

UNMATCHED PRESERVATION: Comes with two reusable caps that fit any size wine bottle and seal tightly with the vacuum sealer for storage. Plus, the stainless exterior adds elegance to every kitchen.

