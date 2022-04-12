Ninja’s originally $300 Air Fryer Grill with thermometer now $140 (Refurb.), more from $70

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on refurbished Ninja indoor grills and air fryers. You can score the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $300, it currently starts at $290 new via Amazon where the refurbished listings are sitting at $200. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. This is an indoor grill with a 4-quart air fryer built-in alongside the ability to roast, bake, dehydrate, and more in a single unit. The included Foodi thermometer is a particularly nice touch so you don’t need to buy one separately while ensuring the meat is cooked to perfection and you’ll also find a smoke control system supporting temperatures up to 500-degrees, four preset protein programs, and nine customizable doneness levels. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more details and air fryer deals. 

More air fryer and cooker deals:

Then go swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchenware, cookers, and more. For example, Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker has now returned to its Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped. This has only gone on sale a few times since release making now a great time to jump in. Get a closer look right here. 

More on the Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill:

  • NINJA FOODI SMART XL GRILL: The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer.
  • CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors.
  • SMART COOK SYSTEM plus THERMOMETER: The Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well with 4 smart protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it all at a touch of a button with no more guesswork & no more over or under cooking.

