OtterBox takes 20% off when you bundle iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe chargers, and more

OtterBox has launched its latest sitewide sale today, this time taking 20% off a collection of its latest iPhone and Apple accessories when you bundle three different product categories. All you’ll need to do is add a case, screen protector, and charging accessory to your cart where the savings will automatically be applied. Shipping is free across the board. This promotion applies to nearly all of its most recent gear for the iPhone 13 and beyond including new cases for Apple’s latest smartphones and tablets to MagSafe battery packs and chargers. You’ll want to check out everything right here, but we have also outlined some highlights from each category down below.

Cases

Chargers

Screen Protectors

Symmetry Series+ MagSafe case features:

Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone 13 with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.

