Pit Boss’ vertical propane smoker falls to Amazon low ahead of spring BBQs at $269

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss Vertical Propane Smoker in Red Hammertone (PBV3G1) for $269.28 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $329 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smoker is great for outdoor cookouts and BBQs this summer and offers a dual valve/stainless steel burner system to provide a temperature range of 100F to 320F. There’s 720-square inches of cooking space inside on four porcelain-coated grids. This smoker sets itself apart from others by offering external access to wood chips and ashes, which means you can leave the main door closed while swapping out chips mid-cook. Keep reading for more.

Spend some of your savings on this 2-pound bag of Oklahoma Joe’s apple wood smoking chips, which can be picked up for just $7.50 at Amazon. I love the way apple wood gives a sweet flavor when smoking chicken and a two pound bag will last you through several cooks, making it a worthwhile investment up front.

Don’t forget that NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain multi-cooker is currently on sale for an Amazon low price of $59.50. For comparison, you’d normally pay $80 for the multi-cooker and it’s a great pairing with today’s lead deal, as it’ll net you the ability to steam fish, veggies, and more as sides for your home-cooked BBQ meals.

Pit Boss Vertical Smoker features:

The Pit Boss Red Hammertone 3 Series Gas Smoker brings competition quality smoking to your backyard. With four porcelain coated cooking racks, our 3 series vertical smokers offer over 700 square inches of adjustable cooking space. The dual valve/burner system has one stainless steel burner dedicated to wood chips and one burner for cabinet temperature. Both valves are controlled by a single control knob and allow for temperature a wide control of 100°F – 320°F. The PBV3G1 features a piezo ignition for quick and easy lighting, a large glass viewing window, exterior access smoke tray, front access grease tray, and a high-temperature door seal. It’s time to take your backyard smoking experience to the next level with the Pit Boss Red Rock 3 Series Vertical LP Gas Smoker.

