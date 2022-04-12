NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain multi-cooker just hit the Amazon all-time low at $59.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain Multi-Cooker for $59.49 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Regularly $80 directly from NutriBullet and fetching as much elsewhere, this is more than 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Not only is this model designed to cook your rice, oats, quinoa, and other grains, but it is also great for steaming fish, veggies, and more. Alongside a handy keep warm function, it delivers a 10-cup cooking pot, steaming basket, rice spoon, measuring scoop, and a non-stick coating for easy clean-ups. Head below for more details.

But if it’s just a simple rice cooker you’re after, the Dash Mini model is great for quick dinners and side dishes, not to mention being quite a bit less expensive. It sells for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is among the more popular solutions available.

For something more substantial and versatile, take a look at the ongoing series of Ninja and Instant brand cookers we have on sale. Alongside this morning’s Ninja air fryer grill deal, we have others starting from $70 shipped waiting for you in this roundup right here. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more cooking deals.

NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain Multi-Cooker features:

Features “Brown rice,” “White rice,” “Oats,” “Quinoa,” and “Grains” presets to cook every grain, plus a “Steam” program for veggies, fish, and beyond. Delay Start and Keep Warm functions let you prep according to your schedule.

A 10-cup cooking pot accommodates up to 5 dry scoops of rice or grains at a time. The included steaming basket can be stacked on top of grains for simultaneous cooking or used on its own with the “Steam” program.

What’s Included The NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker comes with (1) 600W Cooker Base, (1) 10-cup non-stick Cooking Pot, (1) Steaming Basket (1) Rice Spoon (1) Measuring Scoop, and (1) User & Recipe Guide

