NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain multi-cooker just hit the Amazon all-time low at $59.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain Multi-Cooker for $59.49 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Regularly $80 directly from NutriBullet and fetching as much elsewhere, this is more than 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Not only is this model designed to cook your rice, oats, quinoa, and other grains, but it is also great for steaming fish, veggies, and more. Alongside a handy keep warm function, it delivers a 10-cup cooking pot, steaming basket, rice spoon, measuring scoop, and a non-stick coating for easy clean-ups. Head below for more details.
But if it’s just a simple rice cooker you’re after, the Dash Mini model is great for quick dinners and side dishes, not to mention being quite a bit less expensive. It sells for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is among the more popular solutions available.
For something more substantial and versatile, take a look at the ongoing series of Ninja and Instant brand cookers we have on sale. Alongside this morning’s Ninja air fryer grill deal, we have others starting from $70 shipped waiting for you in this roundup right here. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more cooking deals.
NutriBullet’s latest EveryGrain Multi-Cooker features:
- Features “Brown rice,” “White rice,” “Oats,” “Quinoa,” and “Grains” presets to cook every grain, plus a “Steam” program for veggies, fish, and beyond. Delay Start and Keep Warm functions let you prep according to your schedule.
- A 10-cup cooking pot accommodates up to 5 dry scoops of rice or grains at a time. The included steaming basket can be stacked on top of grains for simultaneous cooking or used on its own with the “Steam” program.
- What’s Included The NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker comes with (1) 600W Cooker Base, (1) 10-cup non-stick Cooking Pot, (1) Steaming Basket (1) Rice Spoon (1) Measuring Scoop, and (1) User & Recipe Guide
