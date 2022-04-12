Tested: If you’re going to use a MacBook case, consider the woven Incase Woolenex

Incase is likely best known for its MacBook hardshell case products and iPhone 13 cases – the company has been featured in our best-of roundup for years. The brand claims to have released “the first hardshell case for MacBook,” and back in late February it unleashed its latest protection solutions for Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBooks with a sort of hard-plastic-dot, grid-textured model and the new Woolenex treatment on display in this review. We have recently had a chance to give the latter a run for its money, and now it’s time to weigh in as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

New Incase MacBook hardshell case with Woolenex

The Woolenex case is a two-piece shell that snaps on to your 14- or 16-inch MacBook, delivering protection against the elements as well as your typical potential dings and dents. The Woolenex designation here, if it wasn’t already obvious, is referring to the sort of fabric treatment Incase has on the shells. It is described as a moisture-repelling material made of 300D and 600D polyester and results in a tight-knitted or woven fabric feel.

Available in Graphite and Cobalt colorways, you’ll also find the brand’s usual rubber feet along the bottom as well as a hard rubberized interior to hold the MacBook firmly in place.

Protect and personalize your MacBook. Our lightweight, form-fitting MacBook Case offers protection without sacrificing access to ports, lights and buttons. This durable MacBook cover features sophisticated styling, injection-molded construction and rubberized feet to keep your laptop firmly in place. The Textured Hardshell features Woolenex Polyester material that repels moisture, mildew and chemicals. This ultra-durable polyester-based fabric with the hand feel of a cotton blend has a high abrasion resistance and is resistant to stretching and shrinking.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Ultra-durable Woolenex exterior

Complete form-fitting protection for your MacBook

Ventilation for heat release

Airport security friendly

9to5Toys’ Take

Incase has been in the MacBook hardshell case game for quite some time, so it comes as no surprise that it knows how to make a two-piece shell that really fits the way it should. Intelligently placed ventilation and rubber feet make for the reliable and smooth experience we have come to know from the brand.

The real selling point here for me is the Woolenex wrap. The polyester-based fabric adds a bit of (visual) warmth to the package as well as feeling almost like an archival book you just slid of the shelf of you home library. It has a sort of tight-weave to it that doesn’t add much bulk to the experience and looks much more classy than one of those hard, all-plastic shells you might find in an online bargain bin somewhere.

I would have liked to see a softer material treatment on the inside, just to know my baby was being cradled the way it deserves, but it is a snug fit with everything held in place nicely and anything overly plush might just add to heat issues during longer sessions.

While I for one am not the type to want to cover up Apple’s gorgeous design, for protection or otherwise, the Woolenex or something like it would certainly be the way I would go if I were going to. I would also prefer the price be closer to $50 than the $80 it fetches, but sales will hit eventually for folks that follow 9to5Toys.

