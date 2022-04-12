TP-Link launches new Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E mesh system alongside new 802.11ax PCIE adapter

TP-Link is now releasing its first Wi-Fi 6E-based mesh router system, the Deco XE75. While Wi-Fi 6E support slowly has been rolling out to devices, TP-Link is also providing a PCIe Triband Wi-Fi 6E Adapter to take full advantage of the Deco XE75.

Wi-Fi 6E is the latest standard that opens up access to the 6GHz frequency band. The FCC has stated that by doing so, “we would effectively increase the amount of spectrum available for Wi-Fi almost by a factor of five.” Essentially, Wi-Fi 6E devices won’t have to deal with the interference that has been common among the legacy Wi-Fi bands. Support for this new standard has been slowly rolling out, and TP-Link is now making its mark.

The Deco XE75 is a mesh Wi-Fi system that can cover up to 5,500-square feet with just two units. Using AI, the Deco system is able to “learn various network environments to provide the optimal WiFi unique to users’ homes, ensuring it delivers smarter WiFi without interruption.” While the Deco XE75 is designed for Wi-Fi 6E, it is also backward compatible with all Wi-Fi generations and devices. When using Wi-Fi 6E devices, you can experience upwards of 5,400Mb/s network speeds.

As is standard with the Deco series of mesh systems, setup is handled through the Deco app. This app will guide users through a simple setup process to install and connect the units. You can also control and manage the network through the Deco app once the system is set up and online. The Deco XE75 system also uses TP-Link HomeShield to protect against cyber threats, provide robust parental controls, prioritize bandwidth, and more.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E PCIe Adapter – TXE75E

Alongside the the DEco XE75 mesh system, the Archer TXE75E Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 PCIe Adapter Card were released. They use the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6E chipset to get you tri-band internet speeds of 2,402Mb/s on 6GHz and 5GHz, and 574Mb/s on 2.4GHz. You will also see improved security using Wi-Fi 6E since it requires the use of WPA3. Two multi-directional and high-performance antennas attached to a magnetized base ensure you have the best signal reception.

Availablity

Both the Deco XE75 mesh system and Archer TXE75E PCIe Adapter are available for purchase today from Amazon and TP-Link directly. Check below for the MSRPs and links to purchase.

Deco XE75 – $299.99 Amazon TP-Link

Archer TXE75E – $79.99 Amazon TP-Link



9to5Toys’ Take

I will admit that I wasn’t very familiar with Wi-Fi 6E before writing this post. I knew it was a newer standard that had been out for a while but didn’t comprehend the difference between Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. Knowing a whole new frequency band is available and speeds upwards of 5,400Mb/s are possible is crazy. After reading up on the benefits, I’m surprised that device support seemingly hasn’t picked up, given its higher consistency and handling of massive amounts of clients.

