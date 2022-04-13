Step up your spring BBQs with a 2022 low on Broil King’s pellet grill at $635 (Reg. up to $1,099)

Amazon is offering the Broil King Crown 500 Pellet Grill for $634.83 shipped. Down from a $1,099 normal going rate at Home Depot, it’s averaged at under $800 so far this year on Amazon, though today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen all year so far. Designed to be your ultimate outdoor cooking companion, this pellet grill can handle everything from low-and-slow smoking to searing the perfect steak. The digital control dial allows you to choose heat ranges from 225F for smoking to 350F for roasting and 600F for searing, with a push-button design making it easy to choose the exact temperature. On top of that, it’s both Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled to let you start things up from your smartphone before heading outside. The app also features built-in monitoring for two meat temperature probes as well as quick-set temp keys. Keep reading for more.

Broil King has its own line of pellets made specifically for the brand’s smokers, so that would be a great starting place when choosing what wood to use when grilling. It have a griller’s select blend that mixes maple, oak, and hickory for a nice and smoky flavor for a wide variety of meat. While the hopper holds 18 pounds, the bag weighs 20 pounds, giving you a bit extra for once things start to run low. At $20 on Amazon, or $19 when you opt for Subscribe & Save, these pellets are a sure-fire way to get the BBQs started once your smoker arrives.

Don’t forget that those on a tighter budget can check out Pit Boss’ vertical propane smoker that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $269 right now. It’s designed for those just getting started in the outdoor cooking game, and doesn’t have quite as many bells and whistles as today’s lead deal. But, coming in at a few hundred less, it’s well worth considering if you’re note quite ready to drop over $600 on a grill.

Broil King Pellet Grill features:

Become the backyard grilling master with the Broil King Crown Pellet 500 pellet grill and smoker! This grill will let you cook anything from traditional smokehouse classics like ribs and brisket to delicious roasted whole chicken or turkey. What sets this grill apart from other pellet grills is that it is designed to sear – reaching upwards of 600°F this grill will help you cook the perfect steak every time. Using wood pellets and a Wifi and Bluetooth enabled digital controller, you can set this grill to your desired cooking temperature and the controller will hold that temperature for your entire cooking time. The Crown Pellet grill features heavy-duty construction with a durable steel body that keeps heat and smoke in. The heavy duty stainless steel inner components help retain and distribute heat throughout the grill.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

