Gunnar’s Onyx Torpedo blue light filtering glasses return to Amazon low at $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Onyx by Gunnar Torpedo Gaming Blue Light Blocking Glasses for $35.99 shipped. Normally $60, this marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve seen only a few times in the past. These glasses are designed with Gunnar’s patented lenses, which are “recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.” You’ll find that the lenses will filter out the peak blue light spectrum, which is 450nm, which helps with reducing eye strain and fatigue when you spend a long time at your desk or looking at screen all day long. Check out our previous coverage of Gunnar’s glasses to find out more and then head below for additional information.

When it comes to blue light blocking glasses, today’s deal is among the highest quality you can buy. However, if you’re just looking for something to get you by, we’ve found a 4-pack for $11 once you clip the on-page coupon. While they’re not utilizing Gunnar’s patented technology, these will filter out some blue light while gaming or working and deliver four different styles for you to choose from.

Speaking of monitors, did you see the deal that we found on Sceptre’s displays earlier today? Pricing starts at $150 and there’s up to $40 in savings to be had across two monitors, one being a 1080p 75Hz for standard work and the other delivering a 1440p resolution at 165Hz for gaming.

Gunnar Torpedo Gaming Glasses features:

  • Gunnar produces the only blue light blocking computer and Gaming glasses with Patented Lens (#9417460) Technology that is recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.
  • Gunnar developed the Blue Light Protection Factor, telling you exactly how much of the peak blue light spectrum (450nm) We’re blocking. Not all blue light glasses in the market protects you from the strongest high-energy visible light.
  • Gunnar improves performance while viewing tablets, smartphones, TV & computers to reduce Digital Eye strain, fatigue and headaches.

