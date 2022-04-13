Sceptre’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz and 1080p 75Hz monitors are on sale from $150 (Up to $40 off)

Amazon is offering the Sceptre IPS 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for $209.97 shipped. Normally $250, today’s deal marks the lowest price of the year and comes within $10 of the best all-time deal we saw back in December. This monitor features an IPS panel that “cannot be beat” when it comes to multiple viewing angles. You’ll find support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium as well which allows for a tear-free experience at up to 165Hz, making this a solid display for gamers. It even covers 99% of the sRGB color spectrum which is said to deliver “deeper colors and defining features.” Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need AMD’s FreeSync Premium or the 165Hz refresh rate of today’s lead deal, consider instead opting for Sceptre’s IPS 27-inch 1080p 75Hz monitor for $149.86 on Amazon. Down from $170 to $180, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve seen it offered for. The extra $60 in savings over today’s lead deal comes from the fact that it’s not high refresh rate and is only 1080p, instead of 1440p. However, it still features an IPS panel and 99% coverage of sRGB, making it a solid choice for lower-cost setups.

Don’t forget that the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch monitor offers a more premium experience at $619. With a 270Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution, it beats out both mentions above on the premium scale and is made for higher-end setups. At a 2022 low of $73 off, now’s a great time to pick this up if you’re in the market for a higher-end display.

Sceptre 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

IPS Panel: The IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel cannot be beat when it comes to consistently delivering top color performance & sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles.

up to 165Hz Refresh Rate: Stay above the pack with 165Hz, giving you an edge in performance as frames transition instantly.

AMD FreeSync Premium: With AMD FreeSync Premium, gamers enjoy smooth video & seamless on the spot movement in fast-paced games.The graphic card and monitor refresh rates are synchronized to eliminate tearing and stuttering.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!